Pilsner salutes Masaza Cup semifinalists

The 2025 Buganda Masaza Cup semi-final lineup is now complete following a weekend of intense, high-stakes second-leg quarter-final drama. After fierce contests played across Saturday and Sunday, Kyaggwe, Ssingo, Buweekula, and Bugerere have all secured their berths, setting the stage for a compelling showdown for the coveted King’s title.

The weekend action was defined by razor-thin margins and the elimination of a perennial powerhouse, underscoring the tournament's fierce competitive spirit.

The highest tension of the weekend was reserved for the clash between Ssingo and three-time champions Mawokota.

Following a cagey, goalless first leg, the decider at the Mityana Ssaza Ground was settled by the finest of margins: a single, crucial own-goal. This result, forced by the pressure from Ssingo’s Mike Kasule, was enough to see Ssingo advance 1-0 on aggregate, eliminating Mawokota from the competition.

2025 Buganda Masaza Cup

In other close battles, Bugerere edged out Buluuli 3-2 on aggregate after a hard-fought 1-1 away draw, and Buweekula also squeezed through against Busujju, winning 2-1 on aggregate after their second leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Last year’s runners-up, Kyaggwe, secured their passage with a more comfortable 3-1 aggregate win over Ssese, despite only managing a 1-1 draw in the return leg.

2025 Buganda Masaza Cup

Reflecting on the spectacle, especially the celebratory scenes at the Mityana Ssaza Grounds, Herbert Ndugga, the Pilsner King Representative, praised the quality of the tournament.

“The passion on display not only here today but throughout this whole tournament has been truly magnificent. As Pilsner King, we are excited to keep celebrating with these incredible players and fans all the way to the final,” Ndugga stated, underscoring the success of the competition’s quarter-final phase.

The stage is now firmly set for the semi-final fixtures, which kick off with the first legs on 12th October. Bugerere will face Ssingo, while Buweekula takes on Kyaggwe. The return legs follow on 18th October 2025, with the grand coronation match scheduled for 1st November 2025 at Hamz Stadium. Four counties now remain in the quest for Masaza Cup glory