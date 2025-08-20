Kisaasi hotel perfect for Uganda Cranes - Magogo

The president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Moses Magogo, has publicly defended the decision to house the Uganda Cranes men’s national team at Cranes Paradise Hotel, an unrated facility in the Kampala suburb of Kisaasi.

The move has sparked criticism on social media from sports stakeholders and politicians.

Many have pointed out how other teams in the CHAN 2024 tournament are staying at more prestigious hotels, such as Four Points by Sheraton and Golden Tulip.

In a media address, Magogo dismissed these concerns, stating that the choice was deliberate and strategic.

He cited considerations like privacy, needed by the national team, among the reasons they went for the Kisaasi facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Magogo, for a footballer to perform at their peak, their accommodation must be “customised,” with the primary concern being exclusivity to keep the players away from public distractions.

Moses Magogo

On-pitch Performance Soars

Despite the controversy surrounding their living quarters, the Uganda Cranes have shown remarkable resilience and form on the pitch.

After an opening match defeat to Algeria, the team staged a historic comeback, winning their next two games against Guinea and Niger with scores of 3-0 and 2-0, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their exceptional performance has been a source of national pride, culminating in a dramatic 3-3 draw against South Africa in their final group match.