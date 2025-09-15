Kabojja Warriors crowned ISA League champions

The International School Alumni (I.S.A.) League, powered by Guinness, on Saturday held its second season awards ceremony at Meraki Karting in Bugolobi, Kampala.

The chilly evening was filled with fun, laughter and nostalgia as alumni from various international schools came together to celebrate football and friendship.

Early in the evening, the residential DJs warmed up the crowd with Amapiano and Afrobeat mixes as guests streamed in.

Guinness flowed all evening, keeping the celebration alive and adding an extra edge of energy and camaraderie to the night. As the official beer partner, the brand brought a lively atmosphere that perfectly matched the spirit of competition, friendship, and celebration that defines the ISA League.

Guests also enjoyed pre-award activities including board games and under-table football.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Vanss kept the tempo high with a mix of urban classics that got the alumni dancing and singing along.

On the football side, Kabojja Warriors were crowned overall champions of the ISA League. Their striker Daniel Malong walked away with the Golden Boot.

The Top Assist Award went to Stefano Loro from the ISU Leopards, while Ronnie Kasujja from the Vienna Titans scooped the Golden Glove.

As the awards wound down, the life of the party, Etania lit up the night with her electric set, spinning a catalogue that cut across Afrobeats, dancehall and local Ugandan hits, keeping the alumni on their feet till late.

ISA League President Travor Bwiiso praised the community spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ISA League is more than just football, it is about reconnecting, networking and celebrating the bond we share as alumni. Season Two has been bigger and better, and we look forward to making it even greater next season,” he said.

Guinness reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Old Boys League.

“Guinness is proud to be part of this exciting journey that brings together young professionals and old friends through sport, music and good times. Nights like this are what Guinness is about, energy, passion and togetherness,” said Mercy Atwongyeire, Project Manager Premium Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited.