Football fever grips Nansana as Guinness Matchday on Tour delivers big thrills

Hamz Turf in Nansana was the place to be on Sunday, September 14, as the Guinness Matchday on Tour rolled into town, delivering electrifying football action, music, and giveaways for fans.

Following the international break, football lovers across Uganda were eager for the return of the Premier League, and Guinness Matchday on Tour offered the perfect setting for fans to reconnect with the game they love.

Despite cloudy skies and light afternoon drizzles, an enthusiastic crowd turned up to catch the first match of the day, Burnley vs Liverpool, streamed live on the giant screen attached to the Guinness Matchday truck. A dramatic stoppage-time penalty from Mohamed Salah secured a crucial 1-0 win for the Reds, sending local Liverpool fans into wild celebration.

And then came the big moment: the Manchester Derby, which was the last match of the week. Despite a chilly evening, football fans filled up the venue as they cheered on their favorite sides. At the end of it all, it was the Cityzens who took the day winning it 3-0. Erling Haaland’s second half double and Phil Foden’s halftime goal, his seventh in the Manchester Derby, piled more plight on the Red Devils.

Throughout the event, fans shared unforgettable moments with friends and fellow supporters, all enjoying the action with chilled Guinness in hand.

One of the event highlights was the "Matchday Minutes" challenge, which gave fans the chance to win Guinness merchandise by correctly predicting key moments during the games, adding an extra layer of excitement to the watch party.

Ssese Nation’s DJ Handsome kept the energy high with a nonstop stream of urban hits that got the crowd hyped.

MC Bry P, the event host, ensured that the vibes never dropped, keeping fans hyped up and fully engaged from kickoff to final whistle.

Galaxy FM’s Detacha Sakalaman brought his signature energy to the event. He kept the atmosphere electric and built up the hype leading to the main act of the night, Rickman Manrick.

When Rickman finally hit the stage, the crowd was already buzzing. He delivered a high-energy live performance featuring fan favorites like Bango Baliwanika, Naki, Enjoyment, among others, turning the venue into a full-blown party and bringing the night to a thrilling close.

The Guinness Matchday on Tour will continue to move across the country throughout the Premier League season, bringing more unforgettable matchday experiences to Ugandan fans.

Denise Nazzinda, Guinness Brand Manager, emphasized the brand’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for Premier Leage fans, from thrilling Premier League matches on giant screens to live performances and giveaways.

“We are thrilled to bring football fans together in such a unique way. Guinness Matchday on Tour is all about celebrating the passion of the game while giving fans an unforgettable experience,” she said.