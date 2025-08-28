Government offers free tickets, music performances as CHAN climaxes at Namboole

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the CHAN 2024 tournament has announced that the government has purchased 28,000 tickets from CAF to offer them for free to football fans.

The tickets are for the third and fourth-place playoff match between Sudan and Senegal on Friday, August 29th, at Namboole Stadium.

The LOC says there will be no physical ticket sales for the match.

All tickets have been branded 'NOT FOR SALE' and can only be accessed through CAF's official website.

Sudan takes Senegal on Friday

The event will feature performances from some of Uganda’s most renowned artists, including Jose Chameleone, John Blaq, Elijah Kitaka, and Vinka, among others.

Dr Mugimba stated that the entertainment show will begin one hour before kick-off at 6 p.m. and will continue after the match and the official medal ceremony has concluded. This combination of top-tier football and electrifying music promises to make the final day of the tournament an unforgettable spectacle for all attendees.

How to Get Your Free Ticket

To get a free ticket, fans are required to visit the CAF website, fill in their personal details, and then use the Promo Code CHAN3RD (in capital letters) to complete the transaction without making any payment.

A person can only get a maximum of three tickets to ensure fair distribution. The system has also been configured to reject attempts to make multiple purchases from the same user.

Dr Mugimba warned that “Persons who are not holders of a genuine ticket that is not a duplicate SHALL NOT be allowed to go through the Gates at Namboole.”

Dr. Mugimba expressed his gratitude to all football fans on behalf of the LOC and the government.

He noted that the exemplary participation of the public has made the co-hosting of the CHAN tournament a historic and memorable experience for Uganda.