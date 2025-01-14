Oral sex becomes the leading cause of throat cancer

Oral sex has now overtaken smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor diet as the primary cause of throat cancer, according to leading medical experts. This unsettling shift is attributed to the rise of human papillomavirus (HPV) infections, which are being linked to a surge in oropharyngeal cancer cases, affecting the tonsils and back of the throat.

HPV: A Silent Threat Behind the Epidemic

Dr. Hisham Mehanna of the University of Birmingham has described the phenomenon as nothing short of an “epidemic.” In an article for The Conversation, he explained, “Over the past two decades, throat cancer rates in the West have skyrocketed, driven largely by HPV infections.”

HPV, a group of over 100 viruses, is a common infection transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, including sexual activity. While most people clear HPV infections naturally, certain high-risk strains can integrate into DNA, transforming healthy cells into cancerous ones in some individuals.

Dr Mehanna noted that a specific immune system defect may explain why only a small percentage of people fail to clear the virus. “In these individuals, the virus replicates continuously and integrates into the host’s DNA, which can ultimately turn cells cancerous,” he said.

The Role of Oral Sex in Rising Cancer Rates

The number of oral sex partners plays a significant role in determining one’s risk of developing throat cancer. Those with six or more lifetime oral sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer compared to those who have never practised oral sex, Dr Mehanna revealed.

In the UK, approximately 80 percent of adults report having engaged in oral sex, yet the vast majority never develop the disease. “Thankfully,” Dr. Mehanna reassures, “only a small proportion of those exposed to HPV go on to develop oropharyngeal cancer.”

Alarming Statistics and Ageing Risks

The NHS estimates that around 8,300 people are diagnosed with throat cancer annually in the UK, making it one of the 50 most common cancers. While the disease primarily affects those over 55, younger individuals are not immune, with 12.5 per cent of cases occurring in people under 50.

Prevention: Vaccination and Awareness Are Key

Doctors emphasise that HPV is transmitted through vaginal, anal, and oral sex with an infected person, but there are effective ways to reduce the risk. Vaccination against HPV has shown more than 80 per cent efficacy in preventing infections.

Despite its effectiveness, HPV vaccine uptake in England remains suboptimal. By Year 9, only 67.3 per cent of girls and 62.4 per cent of boys complete the two-dose vaccination schedule. Increasing vaccination rates, along with public education about HPV’s risks, could drastically reduce the burden of throat cancer.

A Wake-Up Call

The rising prevalence of oropharyngeal cancer linked to HPV serves as a stark reminder of the virus’s long-term risks. While oral sex may be widely practised and seen as low-risk, its connection to cancer underscores the importance of informed choices, regular health checks, and proactive prevention measures such as vaccination.