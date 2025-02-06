UPDF will not be derailed by hardship – Gen Kainerugaba

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to its mission, regardless of challenges.

"No amount of hardship or unforeseen circumstances will derail us from our mission," Gen Kainerugaba said on Tuesday afternoon during the 44th Tarehe Sita celebrations at Kasasa Town Council Grounds in Kyotera District.

He emphasised the UPDF’s responsibility not only to protect Ugandans but also to uphold its Pan-African duty in the region and across the continent.

"We have a duty to protect our people. We have a Pan-African duty to the region and to Africa," he said.

Gen Kainerugaba underscored that this steadfast commitment is vital in ensuring "sustainable prosperity for our people." He declared, "From this core mission, we shall not waver."

As the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, he also briefed President Yoweri Museveni, who presided over the event, on the UPDF’s efforts to strengthen ties with other African militaries and forge new strategic partnerships through military cooperation agreements.

Reflecting on the significance of the Tarehe Sita celebrations, Gen Kainerugaba highlighted the UPDF’s journey of resilience and progress.

"These celebrations symbolise how far we have come and where we aim to go as a country," he remarked.

"Ours has been a journey of continuous growth, despite challenges," he said, paying tribute to those who made sacrifices for Uganda’s liberation.

He reaffirmed that the agenda of fundamental change remains central to the UPDF’s vision, particularly in "guaranteeing the security of all our citizens."

"As the UPDF, we have worked tirelessly to consolidate the fruits of the liberation struggle," he concluded.

This annual event, organised by the government and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), aims to honour the spirit of community partnership and Pan-African solidarity.