UPDF gets $1.5 Million vehicle maintenance facility from US 

the United States government officially handed over a new Vehicle Maintenance Facility worth USD 1.5 million to the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

This state-of-the-art facility, situated at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capabilities Center (URDC), is expected to enhance Uganda’s ability to respond quickly to crises and support peacekeeping missions across the region.

The facility is equipped with key infrastructure, including maintenance bays, a fueling station, a vehicle inspection pit, storage areas, administration buildings, and a security fence.

These upgrades will allow the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capabilities Center to maintain a high level of operational readiness, crucial for both national and regional peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts.

Strengthening Regional Peacekeeping Capacity

This latest development is part of the United States' ongoing commitment to strengthening Uganda’s peacekeeping capabilities.

It follows the delivery of a second United Nations Level 2 Hospital in October 2024, which is designed for rapid deployment in emergency and peacekeeping situations.

The mobile hospital will not only support peacekeeping operations but will also provide critical healthcare to Ugandan citizens in need.

Both initiatives are part of broader efforts under the African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership (APPRP) and the Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI).

Through such partnerships, the U.S. continues to contribute to regional stability and security by ensuring that Uganda remains prepared to respond swiftly to both peacekeeping and humanitarian challenges.

U.S. Investment in Uganda’s Development