UPDATED: Profiles of 10 candidates who have shown interest in 2026 presidential elections

From January 12 to February 9, 2026, Ugandans will head to the polls to elect leaders across various levels, including Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils (City/District, Municipality/City Division, and Sub-County/Town/Municipal Division), in accordance with Article 61(2) of the Constitution.

According to a July 2024 press release from the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the nomination of presidential candidates will take place from September 23–24, 2025. Parliamentary candidates will be nominated from September 16 to 17, 2025.

Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama

Key deadlines include:

August 1, 2025: Submission of academic credentials for presidential aspirants.

June 13, 2025: Resignation of public servants intending to run for parliamentary seats.

October 1, 2025: Resignation of public servants intending to contest for the presidency.

As of now, five candidates have expressed their interest in the presidential race.

James Mubangizi

James Mubangizi is a lecturer and Head of the Department of Oil and Gas at Victoria University, Kampala. Mubangizi is pursuing a PhD in coursework and research in energy economics and governance at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, which he began in 2019.

His doctoral research focuses on the nexus between economic growth, renewable energy consumption, environmental degradation, and climate change in Uganda.

James Mubangizi

Before his PhD, he completed a Master of Business Administration (Management) at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) at Makerere University.

Mubarak Munyagwa

Mubarak Munyagwa, a former Kawempe South MP, was recently sworn in as the president of the Common Man’s Party, formerly the Uganda Economic Party.

The party, initially registered on December 14, 2004, had been largely inactive until now, as it joins several others preparing for the 2026 General Election.

Munyagwa is widely known for his comical character in activism, which dates back to 2011 during the ‘Walk to Work’ protests against spiralling food and fuel prices in the country.

He was among the politicians who were arrested and jailed for allegedly holding unlawful protests and destabilising the peace of Ugandans.

At the time of the protests, Munyagwa had just entered elective politics as the Mayor of Kawempe Division.

After serving five years as mayor, Munyagwa was elected to Parliament.

He described it as a long-anticipated victory for someone who had yearned to witness a change of guard in Uganda’s political arena.

The former legislator was born in Kampala and raised in western Uganda, attending schools such as St. Leo’s College Kyegobe and Kitagwenda High School.

George William Magera

George William Magera, running for the first time, is the President of the People's Progressive Party-Uganda.

A graduate of Uganda Christian University with a Bachelor of Logistics Management (2018), Magera is currently pursuing a Master of International Policy and Practice with a concentration in Security.

Magera has served as the president of the Progressive Party since 2018 and co-founded an NGO in 2010 that focuses on addressing health, poverty, and education challenges in Uganda.

Apostle Henry Byamukama

Apostle Henry Byamukama previously intended to run in the 2021 elections but was unsuccessful. He is the founder of several initiatives, including Faith Life Ministries, which spearheaded a donation drive to assist communities affected by the Kiteezi landfill collapse.

Byamukama also serves as President of Encounter Jesus Worldwide Ministries, Secretary-General of the Labour Party (Uganda’s oldest political party), and CEO of Breakthrough Media (BTM TV). He is married to Lillian Mirembe Byamukama, and the couple has two children.

Henry Byamukama

Muhammad Nsereko

Muhammad Nsereko, an independent Member of Parliament and lawyer, has represented Kampala Central Division since 2011.

Born on August 25, 1981, Nsereko attended Buganda Road Primary School, Kibuli Secondary School, and Kawempe Muslim Secondary School.

He earned a Diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Business and Management Studies in 2005 and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University in 2006. He also holds a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre (2007).

Nsereko has been a partner at Nsereko, Mukalazi, and Company Advocates since 2007 and previously chaired the Kampala Central Land Committee (2006–2010).

Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, was born on February 12, 1982, at Nkozi Hospital, Uganda.

He entered politics in April 2017, winning the Kyadondo County East by-election through a grassroots campaign.

On July 24, 2019, Bobi Wine announced his intention to run for president in the 2021 general elections, where his candidacy resonated with many Ugandans. Read more about Bobi Wine here.

Yoweri Museveni

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, born on September 15, 1944, has been the President of Uganda since 1986.

Museveni has dominated Uganda’s political landscape for decades, and his leadership remains a significant topic of discussion as the nation heads towards the 2026 elections.

Noah Denis Mubiru

Noah Denis Mubiru is a 57-year-old Musoga born and raised in Mayuge District. He is an author and businessman.

Noah Denis Mubiru

He holds several qualifications. He has a Diploma in Secondary Education from Jambo Institute of Education (now Jambo University).

He also holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management and another in Business Entrepreneurship and Management from Harrison College in Ireland.

He is a graduate of Makerere University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences, where he majored in Economics and Social Administration.

Joseph Kabuleta

Joseph Kizza Kabuleta (born March 17, 1972) is a Ugandan journalist, sports analyst, pastor, and politician who contested for the office of the president of Uganda in the January 14, 2021 presidential poll as an independent candidate.

Kabuleta was born in Nairobi, Kenya, to Margaret and John Kabuleta as the ninth of 12 children.

His father is of the Munyoro tribe from Hoima, Uganda, and his mother is a Kenyan belonging to the Kikuyu tribe.

Kabuleta was raised in Rubaga, Kampala, before his family moved to his father's hometown of Hoima, Uganda.

Joseph Kabuleta

He attended Namilyango Junior School and Namilyango College for his O and A-Level certificates.

He enrolled for a diploma in Civil Engineering at Mbale Technical College. After graduating from the diploma programme, he joined The Crusader newspaper as a sports writer in 1997, rising to the position of sports editor in 1998.

As he progressed in his journalism career, he enrolled at Makerere University, where he obtained a degree in Mass Communication.

Following the closure of The Crusader, he joined The New Vision as a reporter and later became a columnist.

John Katumba

John Katumba officially launched his bid for the 2026 general elections, unveiling a bold and populist manifesto branded as “Liberation Vote.”

His proposals include creating 10 million new jobs, providing free public services, and eliminating the national debt.

In a campaign poster released this week, the young candidate outlined an ambitious vision stretching over two election cycles, from 2026 to 2031.

His focus includes sweeping economic reforms, expanding social services, and enhancing political accountability.

John Katumba

A political science graduate, Katumba first gained attention during the 2021 presidential race when he entered as the youngest and most unconventional candidate.

Campaigning on foot and by motorbike after being denied entry to key campaign venues, he captivated a group of youthful supporters disillusioned by the country's traditional political structures.

Though he did not win, Katumba's campaign was noted for its humour, resilience, and boldness.

Since then, he has cultivated a growing, albeit modest, following, particularly among urban youth who see him as an alternative to Uganda's long-standing political establishment.