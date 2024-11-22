UNRA announces alternative routes to Jinja as repairs commence on Mabira section

Remedial works are commencing tomorrow, Saturday, November 23 on the deteriorated Mabira section of the Kampala-Jinja Highway.

This vital section, particularly near Lugalambo at the forest's edge, has become a hazard for road users due to gaping potholes and a slippery surface, worsened by recent rains.

The repair works are scheduled to run until 7th December 2024, with traffic restricted to one lane during this period.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has strongly advised motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion and ensure safety.

Alternative Routes for Motorists

In a statement released by UNRA, motorists have been suggested two alternative routes. First, the Mukono–Kyetume–Katosi–Kisoga–Nyenga/Njeru road is recommended for those travelling to and from Kampala and Jinja.

This route offers a viable alternative for heavy vehicles and general traffic seeking to avoid the bottleneck expected during the repair works.

Additionally, drivers of light vehicles can opt for the Njeru–Kayunga–Mukono/Kalagi–Gayaza route for trips into Kampala.

This route is especially convenient for smaller vehicles looking to bypass the one-lane traffic restrictions along the Mabira section.

The Traffic Police and UNRA's project safety team will be deployed to provide guidance and assistance to road users along these routes during the repair period.

Deterioration at Mabira Section Sparks Safety Concerns

The Mabira section, particularly around Lugalambo, has been in a dire state for months. The stretch has become a hotspot for accidents, especially for loaded trucks attempting to navigate the gaping potholes that dominate the road.

Many of these vehicles have ended up in roadside ditches, causing damage and occasionally disrupting traffic flow.

The situation has been exacerbated by the ongoing rains, which have rendered the surface slippery, further increasing the risk of accidents. This has made repairs to the section not just a priority but a necessity for ensuring the safety of road users.

UNRA’s Commitment to Safety

The maintenance works aim to restore the road surface to a safer condition, ensuring a comfortable and secure driving experience for all.

UNRA has apologised for the inconvenience caused during the repair period, urging motorists to exercise patience and cooperate with authorities on-site.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider the suggested alternative routes to minimise delays and avoid potential hazards.