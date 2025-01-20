UNEB set to brief Janet Museveni on PLE results ahead of release

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will brief the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, on the release of the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21.

According to the Board, the briefing will take place at State House Nakasero at 2:30 pm.

The official release date will be confirmed afterwards, UNEB announced on Monday afternoon, January 20.

A total of 1,320,400 candidates registered for the four national examinations (commonly known as the "4Es"), marking a 7.8% increase in registration compared to last year. Female candidates account for 51.1% of the total.

Dan N. Odongo, UNEB's Executive Director, noted a 28.4% rise in candidature for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) and a 6.6% increase for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

A total of 798,771 candidates sat for the PLE, while 379,748 candidates took the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams across various centres nationwide.