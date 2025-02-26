Ugandan Parliament calls for prayers for Pope Francis

Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Anita Annet Among urged fellow legislators and Ugandans to pray for Pope Francis, who has been hospitalised for 11 days due to pneumonia.

The Speaker Wednesday’s plenary session acknowledged the pope’s health challenges and called for collective prayers for his recovery. She said:

As you are aware and you have learned, Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has been hospitalised for the last 11 days. The pope is reportedly suffering from pneumonia. We as the parliament of Uganda, we want to join millions of believers out there to pray for his fast recovery.

She quoted Psalms 30:2, saying, “Lord My God, I called unto you for help, and you healed me.”

The Speaker assured Parliament that Uganda stands in solidarity with the global Catholic fraternity and extended heartfelt wishes for the pope’s healing.

Parliament’s Connection to the Pope

Speaker Anita Among has met Pope Francis three times since assuming her role as House Speaker.

Their most recent meeting took place in June last year, during which she introduced her twins to him.

Previously, the Pontiff had blessed her after she informed him of her pregnancy.

Vatican Provides Health Update

On Wednesday morning, the Vatican provided an update on Pope Francis’ condition.

According to the Holy See Press Office, “The Pope had a quiet night and is resting.”

A Tuesday evening report noted that while his condition remains critical, it is stable, with no acute respiratory episodes.

“In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains guarded,” the statement read.

Despite his health struggles, Pope Francis resumed his work activities on Wednesday morning after receiving the Eucharist.

Pope Francis’ Medical Condition and Treatment

Since his admission to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on 14 February, Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for double pneumonia. Medical updates have also revealed mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control.