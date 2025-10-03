Tonnes of vehicle parts pulled out of Kabaka’s lake

A clean-up operation kicked off on Friday at the historic Kabaka’s Lake in Kampala, revealing the shocking extent of pollution facing the vital ecological and cultural site.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), in collaboration with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), and the Environmental Protection Force (EPF), conducted an intensive restoration exercise in the Kayanja Triangle area of Rubaga Division.

NEMA said in a statement that the operation focused on the immediate removal of industrial waste, successfully pulling out close to 600 lorry differentials and suspension units that had been dumped into the water body, which supports a large amount of biodiversity.

This immediate action addresses the "high levels of degradation from backfilling and dumping" currently plaguing the man-made lake.

Recommended For You Journalist Daniel Tatya dies The Ugandan media industry is mourning the death of journalist Daniel Tatya, who worked with The Investigator TV and website. AIGP Charles Kataratambi is dead Police are mourning the death of Assistant Inspector General of Police Charles Kataratambi, Director of Human Rights and Legal Services, who died on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Worshippers flee as baboon storms church Congregants at Muhokya Roman Catholic Church in Kasese district were thrown into chaos on Wednesday afternoon when a stray baboon barged into the church during prayers.

NEMA removed close to 600 lorry differentials and suspension units that had been dumped into the water body

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecological and Cultural Heritage at Risk

Kabaka’s Lake, a historic landmark commissioned by Kabaka Mwanga II in the 1880s, supports a rich variety of biodiversity and holds immense cultural value to the Buganda Kingdom. However, unchecked pollution and land grabbing have threatened its ecological and heritage value.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Buganda Kingdom, in partnership with Pastor Robert Kayanja — Senior Pastor of Miracle Centre Church and Chair of the Buganda Lake Restoration Committee — recently launched a comprehensive master plan to restore and preserve the lake.

NEMA removed close to 600 lorry differentials and suspension units that had been dumped into the water body

Bold Vision for Tourism and Conservation

ADVERTISEMENT

The restoration blueprint aims to transform the lake into a modern eco-tourism hub. Plans include a floating restaurant, luxury hotels, man-made islands, a Lake Museum, and recreational spaces for cycling, jogging, and boating.

Environmental upgrades such as de-silting machines, purification ponds, and sewage treatment facilities will also be implemented.

To enhance biodiversity, a bird sanctuary and large-scale tree replanting are also planned, alongside efforts to restore the original boundaries of the lake.

NEMA removed close to 600 lorry differentials and suspension units that had been dumped into the water body

Infrastructure and Security in the Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

A key component of the restoration is improving surrounding infrastructure. The KCCA is overseeing the reconstruction of the 0.47km Kabaka’s Lake Road as part of a broader government-backed road rehabilitation project. Plans for perimeter fencing, solar lighting, and security outposts have also been proposed to safeguard the site.