Worshippers flee as baboon storms church

Congregants at Muhokya Roman Catholic Church in Kasese district were thrown into chaos on Wednesday afternoon when a stray baboon barged into the church during prayers.

Worshippers had gathered to recite the rosary at the start of the holy month dedicated to Mother Mary when the baboon stormed in, sending people fleeing in fear.

Halima Kabugho, a resident of Muhokya Central Ward, said the animal had earlier been seen wandering around homes and compounds, disturbing especially women and children, before dashing into the church.

Henry Baluku, another local who had sought shelter in the church compound, said wildlife incidents had become rare since an electric fence was built around Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The fence had kept animals away for a while, but this event revealed gaps in its protection.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers quickly arrived and safely removed the baboon.

Former councillor Saveri Tushabomwe said prayers resumed after the animal was led away and urged UWA to extend community training on handling stray wildlife.

UWA officials said the baboon likely strayed from Queen Elizabeth National Park after being chased by suspected poachers.

The incident has reignited concerns about human-wildlife clashes in Kasese.

Residents call for more awareness and faster responses to prevent frightening encounters.