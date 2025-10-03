Kampala City Festival rescheduled, routes confirmed  

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced a change in date for the highly anticipated Kampala City Festival 2025, which is returning after a seven-year hiatus.

The Executive Director of KCCA, Sharifah Buzeki, confirmed yesterday that the celebration, initially scheduled for the 5th of October, will now take place a week later on Sunday, the 12th of October 2025.

The decision, she said, was made following guidance from authorities to allow for adequate preparation time for the country's upcoming 63rd National Independence Day Celebrations, which Kampala is set to host on Thursday, 9th October.

Speaking at a media address, Ms Buzeki expressed joy that "Kampala is alive" following extensive pre-festival activities, including city walks and cycling events.

She noted the festival's significance as a showcase of "culture, innovation, and sustainability," which is returning with the full approval of President Yoweri Museveni and the Cabinet.

The Executive Director said despite the date change, all other logistical details remain firmly in place.

KCCA festival

Parade and Programme Remain Unchanged

The massive city-wide event will retain its original structure, starting with a large-scale procession that will move through the heart of the capital.

The celebratory parade will commence from Buganda Road, passing via Kyagwe Road, Kampala Road, Jinja Road, and Wampewo Avenue before culminating at the Kololo Independence Grounds, which will serve as the main venue.

The grounds will be transformed into seven themed zones designed to cater to diverse city residents and visitors.

These include the Wainchi–Exhibitors Zone, a Christian Village, a Children’s Village, a Halal Village, a VIP area, a Cooperation Exhibition, and the main stage for performances.

Ms Buzeki assured the public that the Uganda Police and other security organs would provide comprehensive safety measures throughout the rescheduled event.

Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki

A Call to Sponsors and City Residents

The Executive Director commended all sponsors, exhibitors, and partners who have supported the pre-festival activities, including schools, market vendors, and civil society groups.