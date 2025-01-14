Stanbic Bank robbery: 6 dead as more details emerge

The robbery attempt thwarted by police at Stanbic Bank's Acacia Mall branch on Monday, January 13, targeted Shs500 million.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rusoke Kituuma revealed that the operation, driven by intelligence, saw officers strategically deployed to key locations, leading to the interception of suspects travelling on motorcycles.

In a statement, Kituuma explained that the suspects had tracked their target from Acacia Mall, intending to seize a cash bag.

However, they were intercepted at multiple locations, including Total Acacia and Tagore Road.