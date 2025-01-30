Security guard kills two colleagues before taking own life at Shumuk

Police in Jinja Road Division are investigating a fatal shooting that left three security guards dead at Shumuk Aluminium Ltd in Nakawa Division on Thursday morning.

According to preliminary findings, the incident occurred at around 9:00 am when Emmanuel Machugayi, a security guard attached to Ryayo Security Group Ltd, accessed a firearm from a colleague and, without provocation, shot and killed two fellow guards, Ashiraf Kakyebezi (21) and Stephen Owechi.

After the attack, Machugayi retreated but later turned the gun on himself upon realising he was surrounded by security forces.

"Upon receiving the report, the Jinja Road Police Division swiftly responded, deploying a team of officers to investigate the matter. Three bodies were recovered and transported to Mulago KCCA Mortuary for postmortem examination," said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Police also recovered two rifles and several cartridges from the scene. Statements have been recorded from eyewitnesses, including the first responding security officers.