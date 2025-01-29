Relief as Trump lifts aid freeze on HIV treatment

There is relief across the global health community following the reversal of an earlier decision by US President Donald Trump to suspend all foreign aid, including funding for HIV and Malaria treatment.

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Wednesday approved an "Emergency Humanitarian Waiver", which allows over 20 million people worldwide to continue accessing life-saving HIV medication funded by the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

This waiver ensures that two-thirds of all people receiving HIV treatment globally, across 55 countries, will not face disruptions in care.

The waiver comes just days after the Trump administration issued an executive order announcing a 90-day freeze on US foreign development assistance.

The freeze, aimed at reviewing programmatic efficiencies and aligning foreign aid with US policy priorities, had raised significant concerns among global health organisations and partner governments.

UNAIDS Welcomes Reversal

In response to the waiver, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima welcomed the decision.

“This urgent decision recognises PEPFAR’s critical role in the AIDS response and restores hope to people living with HIV,” she stated.

She reiterated UNAIDS' commitment to ensuring continued HIV prevention, care, and support services during the assessment of US foreign assistance.

UNAIDS has been actively mobilising and convening governments, stakeholders, and communities to mitigate any potential impact of the aid freeze on essential HIV services.

The organisation has also urged President Trump to maintain the US Government’s leadership in the global fight against AIDS.

Uganda’s Response to the Aid Suspension

Uganda, one of the countries that heavily relies on US funding for its health sector, had been bracing for disruptions after the initial freeze announcement.

The Uganda AIDS Commission had assured the public of continuity in HIV services, despite acknowledging the risks posed by donor over-dependence.

In a January 24 statement, the Commission confirmed that all US-supported HIV implementing partners in Uganda had been advised to begin implementing the Executive Order.

The government had also fast-tracked discussions with stakeholders to develop a sustainability framework for HIV services, reducing reliance on foreign aid.

With the lifting of the aid suspension, Ugandan health authorities can now breathe a sigh of relief, as critical treatment and prevention programmes will continue without disruption.