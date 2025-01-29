390 Ugandans set for deportation from US; Parliament debates repercussions 

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified 1,445,549 noncitizens from 187 countries for deportation

Up to 393 Ugandans are included in this list which was last updated in November last year.

These individuals, classified as non-detained, have received court orders to leave the United States.

The term "non-detained docket" refers to individuals who are not in ICE detention facilities but are still considered removable noncitizens.

This category includes people who, despite not being in custody, remain targets for potential deportation actions due to violations of immigration laws or other offenses warranting removal.

Impact on African Nationals

In addition to Ugandans, several other African nations have citizens on the deportation list:

Somalia: 4,090

Ethiopia: 1,713

Nigeria: 3,690

Kenya: 1,282

Tanzania: 301

South Sudan: 136

Rwanda: 338

Burundi: 462

Congo: 795

Zimbabwe: 545

Zambia: 174

ICE's operations aim to remove individuals residing in the U.S. without legal authorisation.

According to ICE, these individuals have violated immigration laws or committed other offences warranting deportation.

Since taking office on January 20, President Trump set off a nationwide immigration crackdown leading to the arrest of 956 people.

A number of federal agencies with newly expanded detention powers were involved in the raids in a number of cities including Chicago, Newark and Miami.

Trump came to power after making mass deportations of undocumented immigrants a central campaign promise.

His predecessor Joe Biden carried out an average of 311 immigration deportations daily, mostly individuals who had committed crimes.

Ugandan Parliament to Discuss U.S. Policy Changes

The Parliament of Uganda is set to deliberate on the recent U.S. policy changes under President Donald Trump, focusing on their implications for Uganda.

This discussion will include the recent suspension of U.S. aid funding, which Uganda has heavily relied on to support its health and defence sectors.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa deferred the debate to today after MPs, led by Hon Anthony Akol, raised the matter on the house floor yesterday. The suspension of aid has raised concerns about potential disruptions in critical sectors, especially healthcare.

The U.S. is the largest single aid donor globally, and the freeze affects many dependent refugee camps and healthcare programs globally, including emergency responses to diseases like HIV.