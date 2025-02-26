Police break silence on man who set himself on fire near Parliament

Police have released more details about Benjamin Agaba, who allegedly set himself on fire on Wednesday morning, February 26.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said eyewitnesses saw Agaba at Parliamentary Avenue with a bottle containing a liquid suspected to be petrol.

“He opened it, poured it on himself, and then struck a match to set himself ablaze,” Owoyesigyire said in an audio statement.

“Guards at parliament rushed to his aid and poured water on him.”

Police said Agaba was taken to Mulago Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

“Investigations are underway to establish what led him to this, and we shall provide updates,” police said.

Reports indicate that Agaba accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of neglecting him. He claimed NRM abandoned him after opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters allegedly vandalised his property.