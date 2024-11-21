NWSC announces water supply interruption on Friday

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced interruptions to water supply scheduled for Friday, 22nd November 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) regrets to inform its valued customers and the general public that there will be interruptions in water supply tomorrow, 22nd November 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.," reads an official statement issued on Wednesday, November 21.

The interruptions will facilitate system upgrade works and routine maintenance at the Katosi Water Treatment Plant.

Areas affected include Katosi, Kisoga, Mukono, Seeta, Mbalala, Namugongo, Namanve, Sonde, parts of Kireka, Kamuli, Kyaliwajala, Bulindo, Nsasa, Mulawa, Nabusugwe, Kitukutwe, Naalya, Ntinda, Kisaasi, Najjera, Luteete, Gayaza, parts of Kamwokya, parts of Kireka, Mbuya, Mutungo, Kitintale, Matugga, and the surrounding areas.