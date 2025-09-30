Museveni cautions Ugandan Gen Zs on too much partying

President Yoweri Museveni has sent out a warning to Uganda's youth, particularly the Gen Z demographic, about prioritising pleasure over purpose.

This trend, Museveni said, was being driven by elements of the media, singling out international publications and local newspapers like the Daily Monitor, for allegedly distracting young people.

The President suggested that these publications push "wrong messages" that encourage young Ugandans to concentrate only on pleasure, and warned that this plan is designed to “soften our children and render them disoriented.”

“There are very bad people in newspapers like the Daily Monitor and also international pacers who give wrong messages to our young people…they try to make our young people concentrate only on pleasure. Their plan is to soften our children and render them disoriented,” he said

The Ideology of Struggle

ADVERTISEMENT

To contrast the perceived hedonism of the modern generation, President Museveni referred to his own youth.

He recalled a time when he and his colleagues, at the age of 23, were part of a students' delegation that travelled to Mozambique to support the anti-colonial struggle.

President Museveni travelled to Mozambique at 23 years to participate in the country's independence struggle

While they would go out to "dance and for pleasure" once in a while, Museveni said this was secondary to their core mission of the struggle for their people.

He pointed out the vast colonial rule that covered nations like South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe at the time, asking rhetorically, “If we were concentrated on just pleasure… where would we be?”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Museveni with his grandchildren

Caution Against the ‘Parasite’ Mentality

The President extended his ideological caution to address Ugandans who are now benefiting from the peace and stability achieved by earlier generations' sacrifices.

He referenced the many young Ugandans who travel to South Africa, noting they were only able to do so because previous young devotees like himself had "liberated it together with Mandela."

To illustrate that he understands modern generations, President Museveni revealed that his family spans across several generations, including himself and Mama Janet as "boomers," his children as Generation X, and his grandchildren as Gen Zs and Generation Alpha.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted the importance of passing on values, saying, “How can I have Gen Zs in my family who do not know about cows?”