Amos Wekesa, Kin Kariisa praise Abraham Luzzi’s economic vision

14 November 2025 at 19:05
Abraham Luzzi, Kampala Central MP aspirant, has quickly become one of the most talked-about and respected political figures in Uganda.
Abraham Luzzi with wife, Sarah
Abraham Luzzi with wife, Sarah

From media CEOs like Kin Kariisa of Next Media to entrepreneurs like Amos Wekesa, everyone is paying attention to Luzzi’s politics of the economy, a refreshing, practical approach that focuses on accountability, productivity, and fairness.

Abraham Luzzi

Abraham Luzzi

Amos Wekesa, in his viral post on X (formerly Twitter), praised Luzzi’s logical and data-driven understanding of how cities create wealth, attract investors, and generate jobs a rare trait in Ugandan politics.

“Every aspiring leader must be engaged during campaigns about what economic value they bring,” Wekesa wrote. “It should never be about who complains most, but one who can apply logic.”

Abraham Luzzi

Abraham Luzzi

Below are six keynotes from Abraham Luzzi’s transformative manifesto, which Ugandans have widely praised for its depth and realism:

  • Zero-tolerance anti-corruption policy

  • ⁠Minimum wage and employment protection

  • ⁠Public sector professionalisation

  • ⁠Local business empowerment

  • ⁠Fast and fair justice system

  • ⁠Urban economic transformation

Abraham Luzzi’s manifesto is more than campaign rhetoric it’s a blueprint for Uganda’s economic rebirth.

His focus on corruption control, fair wages, efficient governance, and local business empowerment has sparked hope among youth, professionals, and business leaders.

