Bryan White charged with human sacrifice, manslaughter in death of young woman

Prosecutors have charged city socialite Bryan Kirumira, better known as Bryan White, with human sacrifice and manslaughter following the death of 25-year-old Nalubwama Carol. The charges were filed on November 2025, making this one of Uganda’s most high-profile cases this year.

According to the charge sheet under Makindye–Katwe CRB 2161/25, Kirumira is accused of killing Nalubwama on October 22 2025 at his home in Kyamula, Makindye Division. Police allege he caused her death “for purposes of performing or furthering witchcraft, ritual, or other unlawful purposes.”

Human sacrifice is outlawed under the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act, which carries a maximum penalty of death.

Kirumira, 38, also faces a manslaughter charge. Investigators say he caused Nalubwama’s death “by burning” between October 22 and October 27 2025, the period when she was admitted to Kiruddu Hospital before she died from her injuries. He is also charged with rash and negligent conduct during the same period.

Four women — Nalunga Daisy, Abaho Daphine, Nakato Naava and Nambalirwa Joyce Irene — were charged alongside him. The women, aged 28 to 41, live in Kyamula, Munyonyo and nearby areas. They are accused of taking part in, or failing to stop, the events that led to Nalubwama’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirumira became a household name in 2017 through flashy charity drives, cash handouts and celebrity appearances. His popularity later declined after allegations of sexual misconduct, though those claims never led to charges. The current case is his most serious legal battle so far.