Tiktoker jailed over Bobi Wine claims

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and remanded to custody after being charged with Incitement to Violence and Misuse of Social Media over a controversial TikTok video.

Wamala Hakim, a resident of Kalagi Village in Mukono District, was brought before the Nakifuma Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday, 13 November 2025, following a post he made to rally his followers to take up arms.

The charges stem from a video Hakim allegedly recorded and shared just four days earlier, on 9 November, via his TikTok account @hakiqualitypropertyandconstruction.

In the video, Hakim is heard calling on his followers to ready themselves with dangerous weapons like spears and machetes NUP leader Bobi Wine was “in grave danger”

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire said the statements “intended to incite members of the public to engage in acts of violence."

In addition to inciting violence, Hakim was charged with Misuse of Social Media for allegedly disseminating "false and malicious information" about opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine.

Police assert that this act was likely to incite fear and provoke unlawful actions among members of the public, thereby threatening public peace.

Hakim, who resides in the Kyampisi Subcounty, was formally charged following his arraignment before the Nakifuma Chief Magistrate’s Court.

He has been remanded in custody, pending further mention of his case, the police confirmed.

Owoyesigire warned the public that abusing social media platforms to spread falsehoods or incite violence constitutes a serious criminal offence under Ugandan law.