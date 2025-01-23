MTN repossesses Night Ampurire’s pick-up truck 

MTN Uganda has taken custody of the vehicle it donated last year to an Entebbe-based fruit vendor, Night Ampurire.

The vehicle was towed yesterday from a garage to the MTN head offices.

The development brings to rest upsetting media reports that the vehicle, a Nissan double cabin, had been stolen.

Disappearance and Mechanic's Involvement

Early this week, Mrs Ampurire told the media that her vehicle had disappeared from the roadside where it broke down on her way to Nakasongola.

She said a mechanic linked to her by a MTN staffer took on the repairs for Shs 800,000.

Ampurire says she paid half the amount using her business capital, but that the mechanic later took away the vehicle to Kampala and informed her that more money was needed.

Later she said she failed to locate the vehicle's whereabouts sparking concerns that it had been stolen.

She said she could not report to the police because she lacked proper documentation for the vehicle.

Yesterday, the vehicle was found parked in a garage in Kyebando along the Kampala Northern Bypass, YouTuber SB4.

Resolution and MTN’s Statement

A mechanic who worked on it said the pick-up had a faulty computer whose replacement needed up to Shs 2.5million.

After failing to agree with Mrs Ampurire on the payments, he decided to park the vehicle until he received instructions from MTN Uganda to take it to the company offices.

The telecom had revealed earlier that it was in touch with the mechanic to have the matter resolved.