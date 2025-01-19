Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has offered a defence of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) providing security for Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The premier lashed out at critiques of the practice, terming them as time wasters.

He noted that military protection for monarchs is a standard protocol globally, aligning with historical precedents and contemporary security needs.

Global Norms in Royal Security

In a recent interview, Mayiga said in many monarchies worldwide, including the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, kings are traditionally guarded by military personnel.

He questioned the practicality of safeguarding a monarch with outdated means, such as spears, in an era where potential threats are equipped with modern weaponry.

“In this generation, we are in, do you really want us to guard the king with spears?” queried the premier.

“How do you guard the whole king with spears, with all these criminals moving around armed with guns?”

Drawing a parallel to historical practices, Mayiga noted that even the late Kabaka Mutesa was protected by the army.

Addressing Concerns and Misconceptions

Mayiga also dismissed assertions about the 'militarisation' of royal guards, noting that the soldiers assigned to protect the Kabaka are predominantly Baganda, ensuring cultural sensitivity and respect.

He questioned the distinction some critics make between training and arming traditional royal guards versus assigning UPDF soldiers to the task, suggesting that the end result—a well-protected monarch—remains the same.