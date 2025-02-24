LIST: The 22 men and 1 woman at the helm of Uganda Police

Uganda Police Force on Monday, February 24, released its annual crime report and outlined its top leadership.

The report highlighted the agency’s ongoing commitment to ensuring law and order while maintaining public safety across the country.

The force is currently led by Byakagaba Abas, the Inspector General of Police, with Ocaya James serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Other senior officers include:

Aggrey Wunyi – Undersecretary, Police

AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire – Director, Human Resource Administration

AIGP Dr. Moses Byaruhanga – Director, Police Health Services

AIGP Christopher Damulira – Director, Crime Intelligence

AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa – Director, Research, Planning & Development

AIGP Tom Magambo – Director, Criminal Investigations

AIGP John Nuwagira – Commander, Field Force Police

AIGP Hadijah Namutebi – Director, Welfare, Production & Sports

AIGP Charles Kataratambi – Director, Human Rights & Legal Services

AIGP Moses Kafeero Kabugo – Director, Human Resource Development & Training

AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba – Chief Political Commissar

AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki – Director, ICT

AIGP Waswa D. Ssengendo – Director, Counter Terrorism

AIGP Frank Mwesigwa – Director, Operations

AIGP Joseph Obwona – Director, INTERPOL & International Relations

AIGP Stephen Tanui – Director, Fire and Rescue Services

AIGP Lawrence Niwabiine – Director, Traffic and Road Safety

AIGP James Apora – Director, Logistics & Engineering

ACP Andrew Mubiru – Acting Director, Forensic Services

CP Richard Echega – Commander, Kampala Metropolitan Police

ACP Kituuma Rusoke – Public Relations Officer

The Uganda Police Force operates under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Maj. Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs. Gen. David Rubakuba Muhoozi serves as the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, while Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu is the Permanent Secretary.

The Uganda Police Force aims to be a professional and people-centred force that ensures a safe and secure society. Its mission is to secure life and property in partnership with the public through committed and professional service, promoting sustainable development.

The force operates under the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Chapter Twelve, Article 212. Its key responsibilities include:

Protecting life and property

Preserving law and order

Preventing and detecting crime

Cooperating with civilian authorities, security organs, and the general public