Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

LIST: The 22 men and 1 woman at the helm of Uganda Police

24 February 2025 at 18:38
IGP Abas Byakagaba
IGP Abas Byakagaba

    Uganda Police Force on Monday, February 24, released its annual crime report and outlined its top leadership.

    The report highlighted the agency’s ongoing commitment to ensuring law and order while maintaining public safety across the country.

    The force is currently led by Byakagaba Abas, the Inspector General of Police, with Ocaya James serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

    Other senior officers include:

    • Aggrey Wunyi – Undersecretary, Police

    • AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire – Director, Human Resource Administration

    • AIGP Dr. Moses Byaruhanga – Director, Police Health Services

    • AIGP Christopher Damulira – Director, Crime Intelligence

    • AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa – Director, Research, Planning & Development

    • AIGP Tom Magambo – Director, Criminal Investigations

    • AIGP John Nuwagira – Commander, Field Force Police

    • AIGP Hadijah Namutebi – Director, Welfare, Production & Sports

    • AIGP Charles Kataratambi – Director, Human Rights & Legal Services

    • AIGP Moses Kafeero Kabugo – Director, Human Resource Development & Training

    • AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba – Chief Political Commissar

    • AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki – Director, ICT

    • AIGP Waswa D. Ssengendo – Director, Counter Terrorism

    • AIGP Frank Mwesigwa – Director, Operations

    • AIGP Joseph Obwona – Director, INTERPOL & International Relations

    • AIGP Stephen Tanui – Director, Fire and Rescue Services

    • AIGP Lawrence Niwabiine – Director, Traffic and Road Safety

    • AIGP James Apora – Director, Logistics & Engineering

    • ACP Andrew Mubiru – Acting Director, Forensic Services

    • CP Richard Echega – Commander, Kampala Metropolitan Police

    • ACP Kituuma Rusoke – Public Relations Officer

    The Uganda Police Force operates under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Maj. Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs. Gen. David Rubakuba Muhoozi serves as the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, while Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu is the Permanent Secretary.

    The Uganda Police Force aims to be a professional and people-centred force that ensures a safe and secure society. Its mission is to secure life and property in partnership with the public through committed and professional service, promoting sustainable development.

    The force operates under the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Chapter Twelve, Article 212. Its key responsibilities include:

    • Protecting life and property

    • Preserving law and order

    • Preventing and detecting crime

    • Cooperating with civilian authorities, security organs, and the general public

    With this leadership team and strategic objectives, the Uganda Police Force remains dedicated to strengthening security and fostering public trust.

    Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

      Next Article