LIST: The 22 men and 1 woman at the helm of Uganda Police

Uganda Police Force on Monday, February 24, released its annual crime report and outlined its top leadership.
The report highlighted the agency’s ongoing commitment to ensuring law and order while maintaining public safety across the country.
The force is currently led by Byakagaba Abas, the Inspector General of Police, with Ocaya James serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.
Other senior officers include:
Aggrey Wunyi – Undersecretary, Police
AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire – Director, Human Resource Administration
AIGP Dr. Moses Byaruhanga – Director, Police Health Services
AIGP Christopher Damulira – Director, Crime Intelligence
AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa – Director, Research, Planning & Development
AIGP Tom Magambo – Director, Criminal Investigations
AIGP John Nuwagira – Commander, Field Force Police
AIGP Hadijah Namutebi – Director, Welfare, Production & Sports
AIGP Charles Kataratambi – Director, Human Rights & Legal Services
AIGP Moses Kafeero Kabugo – Director, Human Resource Development & Training
AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba – Chief Political Commissar
AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki – Director, ICT
AIGP Waswa D. Ssengendo – Director, Counter Terrorism
AIGP Frank Mwesigwa – Director, Operations
AIGP Joseph Obwona – Director, INTERPOL & International Relations
AIGP Stephen Tanui – Director, Fire and Rescue Services
AIGP Lawrence Niwabiine – Director, Traffic and Road Safety
AIGP James Apora – Director, Logistics & Engineering
ACP Andrew Mubiru – Acting Director, Forensic Services
CP Richard Echega – Commander, Kampala Metropolitan Police
ACP Kituuma Rusoke – Public Relations Officer
The Uganda Police Force operates under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Maj. Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs. Gen. David Rubakuba Muhoozi serves as the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, while Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu is the Permanent Secretary.
The Uganda Police Force aims to be a professional and people-centred force that ensures a safe and secure society. Its mission is to secure life and property in partnership with the public through committed and professional service, promoting sustainable development.
The force operates under the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Chapter Twelve, Article 212. Its key responsibilities include:
Protecting life and property
Preserving law and order
Preventing and detecting crime
Cooperating with civilian authorities, security organs, and the general public
With this leadership team and strategic objectives, the Uganda Police Force remains dedicated to strengthening security and fostering public trust.