Kizza Besigye arrest: US warns Uganda, Kenya

Last week’s arrest of opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye from across the border in Kenya continues to draw international scrutiny.

The latest repudiation has come from the United States where a ranking leader in the country's Senate, Jim Risch expressed grave concerns over the incident.

In response to the arrest, Risch, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement highlighting the gravity of the situation.

He remarked, "Uganda’s abduction of an opposition leader in Kenya raises serious questions about important U.S. partners violating international norms like sovereignty, respect for human rights, and rule of law.

“This is especially concerning given the Biden Administration’s rhetoric about transnational repression," he added.

Cross-Border Apprehension Sparks Outcry

On 16 November 2024, Besigye was reportedly abducted during a book launch event in Nairobi, Kenya.

His wife, Winnie Byanyima, stated that he was subsequently transferred to Uganda and detained in a military facility in Kampala.

Byanyima, who serves as the Executive Director of UNAIDS, demanded his immediate release, questioning the legality of his detention in a military prison given his civilian status. ​​

The Kenyan government has denied any involvement in the incident.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Korir Singoei, asserted that the country was not part of the alleged abduction. ​​

Military trial

Yesterday, November 20, 2024, Dr Besigye appeared before a military court in Kampala, facing charges of seeking foreign military support to destabilise Uganda's armed forces and possession of an illegal firearm.

He denied the allegations and contended that, as a civilian, he should be tried in a civilian court.

Alongside him, fellow Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member Hajj Lutale Kamulegeya was also charged.

Both individuals are to remain in custody until their next court appearance on 2 December. ​​

More reactions

The incident has also prompted reactions from other political figures.