KCCA lauds ATC Uganda for transforming Kibuye Primary School

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has applauded ATC Uganda for its donation of a new classroom block to Kibuye Primary School in Makindye Division.

The Universal Primary Education (UPE) school, which had been struggling with overcrowded classrooms due to dilapidated infrastructure, now has a safer and more conducive learning environment, thanks to ATC Uganda’s intervention.

A Lifeline for Kibuye Primary School

With a student population of 1,097 and 25 teachers, Kibuye Primary School has faced significant challenges in accommodating its learners.

One of its four classroom blocks, abandoned after being condemned in 2016, had left the school with inadequate space, forcing over 300 pupils into overcrowded classrooms.

ATC Uganda identified the school’s dire need and made it a priority under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

During the handover ceremony, Ms Dorothy Ssemanda Kabagambe, CEO of ATC Uganda, highlighted the company’s commitment to community development.

“This state-of-the-art classroom block symbolizes hope and opportunity, providing a foundation for the next generation of leaders,” she said.

She described the initiative as part of ATC’s mission to make communities brighter and more sustainable.

KCCA Applauds Corporate Partnership in Education

Speaking on behalf of KCCA’s Executive Director, Deputy Director of Social Services, Mr Jimmy Amatre, expressed gratitude for ATC Uganda’s role in addressing education challenges in Kampala.

He praised the donation as a reflection of effective public-private collaboration.

“This initiative aligns with government policies on universal primary education and provides disadvantaged children with access to opportunities they might otherwise not have,” Amatre said.

He added, “ATC has truly demonstrated the power of corporate partnerships in transforming education and creating brighter futures. Schools like Kibuye nurture talented students who can grow into future leaders.”

A Brighter Future for Students

The Head Teacher of Kibuye Primary School, Ms Sarah Namutebi, thanked ATC Uganda for the classroom block, calling it a transformative development for the school.

“This building represents hope and progress for our school. It allows us to accommodate more students, reduce class sizes, and improve the learning experience,” she said.

ATC Uganda’s donation marks the third classroom block completed under its CSR programme, following similar projects in Terego and Kamuli districts.