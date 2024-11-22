Free digital hub opens in Makindye

ATC Uganda, in collaboration with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has officially launched a Digital Community at the Makindye Division Headquarters in Kampala.

This initiative aims to enhance digital literacy and provide free access to ICT training and resources for underserved communities.

Empowering Communities Through Digital Literacy

A Digital Community is a digitally connected space equipped with computers, internet access, and skilled instructors offering free ICT lessons.

This initiative is part of ATC Uganda’s flagship programme to bridge the digital divide and uplift communities by fostering digital literacy, employability, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Dorothy Ssemanda, Chief Executive Officer of ATC Uganda, highlighted the transformative impact of the centres.

"Our Digital Community centres are more than just computer labs; they are transformative spaces equipped with internet access, computers, and skilled instructors offering training in vital ICT skills like Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

These centres are free of charge to all community members—youth and adults alike—ensuring no one is left behind in today’s digital age."

Collaboration for a Digitally Inclusive Uganda

The initiative aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the Digital Transformation Roadmap, focusing on making digitisation a cornerstone of development.

Hon Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), commended the public-private collaboration.

"This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when public and private entities unite for the greater good of our communities," Thembo remarked.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in creating equitable opportunities and bridging the digital divide, particularly in underserved areas.

Ms Monica Nyakaiski, representing KCCA Acting Director Hon Frank Rusa, praised the programme’s contribution to Kampala’s Smart City agenda.

She noted, "The digital community projects we are launching today are more than just technological advancements; they are catalysts for change, enhancing connectivity, safety, and opportunities for residents."

A Broader Vision for Transformation

ATC Uganda’s efforts in promoting digital inclusion extend beyond Makindye, with 42 Digital Communities already established across the country.

Ms Suzette Victor, Director of Sustainability at ATC Africa, described the initiative as the cornerstone of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

"With 42 Digital Communities established in Uganda, we are proud of this expansion and its alignment with our mission to build a more connected Africa and Uganda."

Ms Mneesha Nahata, Senior Vice President at American Tower’s Group, expressed her excitement for the programme’s transformative potential. She emphasised,

"Our Digital Community programme exemplifies the power of partnerships between public and private sectors to bridge the digital divide. It is an honour to launch this Digital Community for the people of Makindye."