‘It’s my money’ - Tayebwa defends UK trip 

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon Thomas Tayebwa went on the defensive on Tuesday, following his trip to the United Kindom which was deemed controversial by some of his followers online.

The speaker went viral last Sunday evening after posting photos of himself and his family posing with Manchester United legends, including former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The posts received mixed reactions, with some decrying the extravagant expenditure of taxpayers' money on holidays by the deputy speaker.

Tayebwa clarifies

Tayebwa however, sought to clear the air on Monday evening, revealing that the trip was not funded by the government.

Replying to one of the commenters who was concerned about “taxpayers' money getting burnt," Tayebwa wrote, "No taxpayer money involved here, my brother.”

“We work as a family, and once in a while, we have family time using our personal resources,” he explained.

In Machester, Tayebwa graced Manchester United’s first premier league home game under new manager Ruben Amorim.