'I still give you and your dad sleepless nights' - Bobi Wine hits back at Muhoozi

Bobi Wine responded to a series of viral tweets from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who launched a scathing attack on the opposition leader earlier this week.

In his posts, Gen Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and senior presidential advisor mocked Bobi Wine, calling him “Kabobi” and criticising his appearance, including his teeth.

Muhoozi’s Personal Attack on Bobi Wine

On Tuesday morning, December 17, Gen Muhoozi took to attack Bobi Wine and heap praises on former National Unity Platform (NUP), Vice President Mathias Mpuuga.

“Kabobi is an imbecile and halfwit who will be utterly demolished in the next elections,” Gen Muhoozi wrote.

“Kabobi tries to pretend that he is Bob Marley’s successor. First of all, Bob Marley sang legendary music! Bob Marley was a handsome Munyankore whose teeth were organised! Kabobi's teeth are very disorganised!”

This personal attack on Bobi Wine, which mocked his physical appearance, drew a sharp reaction from the politician.

Bobi Wine Fires Back

In response, Bobi Wine took to his own social media account, hitting back at the general’s remarks with his signature defiance.

“Teeth or no teeth, ‘KaBobi’ is giving you and your father sleepless nights,” Bobi Wine posted.

“No wonder you’re drinking yourself silly and tweeting balderdash in the middle of the night. Go on murderer, let the world know who you really are!”

Bobi Wine’s comment referenced Gen Muhoozi’s previous comments about him and his family.

The NUP leader’s response was pointed, as he linked Muhoozi’s attack to larger political issues in Uganda, accusing the general of attempting to divert attention from serious national concerns.

Political Backlash and Calls for Accountability

Bobi Wine wasn’t the only one to respond to Muhoozi’s social media tirade.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Unity Platform (NUP), issued a scathing statement, condemning Muhoozi’s comments as disrespectful and unconstitutional.

Rubongoya highlighted the contradiction between Muhoozi’s actions and the Constitution of Uganda, which mandates that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) remain non-partisan, disciplined, and subordinate to civilian authority.

“This coming from a CDF of a country whose Constitution provides that the UPDF shall be non-partisan,” Rubongoya said.

“They view the Constitution as a mere piece of paper, which is only useful when it serves their family’s eternal rule project! CRY BELOVED COUNTRY. The solution to this humiliation simply rests with WE THE PEOPLE!”