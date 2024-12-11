'I never lie to Ugandans' - Museveni 

President Yoweri Museveni has said he has always been truthful and open to Ugandans, especially about the promises he makes to them.

Unlike other leaders, Museveni says he endeavours not to tell lies to Ugandans or make commitments he cannot fulfil.

“I am not a liar, I never deceive the Ugandans about ‘we shall do this and we shall do that…” said the president on Wednesday.

Museveni was speaking at the launch of the high-altitude sports training facility, which was built by decorated athlete Joshua Cheptegei in Kapchorwa.

He was speaking in light of the lack of support extended to people in the sports and entertainment fields by his government.

The president said this was becuase the government made a deliberate effort to concentrate on basic development catalysts such as peace and security, infrastructure and health.

“Because of this, sports and entertainment have not been fully supported,” he said.

“People in sports are not benefiting directly from the government but indirectly from the basic environment we have provided.”

The President added that he has always been frank about the things he is not able to provide.