Gov’t hails Ecobank’s Shs 1.3Billion support to Uganda’s Blood Transfusion Services

Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng has commended private players' continued support of the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS).

The minister on Tuesday hailed Ecobank, which in collaboration with Malaria Free Uganda (MFU) and other partners, handed out essential medical equipment to UBTS.

The donation, valued at UGX 1.3 billion, is aimed at strengthening Uganda’s capacity to address severe malaria-related anaemia and other critical health needs.

The equipment includes two double-door refrigerators, four platelet agitators, and four floor preparative centrifuges.

In her message delivered by Dr Joseph Okware, Minister Aceng expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in the initiative.

She noted that blood transfusion services are crucial for managing severe complications arising from malaria, obstetric causes, and trauma.

“This contribution is a vital step toward ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of blood. I commend Ecobank and its partners for prioritising this intervention,” added the minister.

Strengthening Healthcare Capacity

Ms Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, in her remarks, said the donation was meant enhance the country’s healthcare system.

“This initiative aligns with Ecobank’s mission to champion impactful, sustainable healthcare initiatives. By providing this equipment, we are helping UBTS to save lives and further strengthen Uganda’s healthcare system,” she stated during the handover.

The donated equipment is expected to increase the efficiency of UBTS in blood collection, processing, and storage.

Malaria remains one of Uganda’s most pressing health issues, contributing to 30-50% of the nation’s blood needs.

Uganda faces over 12 million malaria cases annually, with many leading to life-threatening anaemia.

Collaborative Efforts for a Malaria-Free Uganda

The donation is part of ongoing efforts by Malaria Free Uganda, an initiative led by Kenneth Mugisha, to combat the spread of malaria and enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Mugisha spoke at the event, commending the collaboration between the government, private sector, and development partners in addressing Uganda’s pressing health challenges.

“This handover is a testament to the collective efforts of the government, development partners, and the private sector to champion the fight against malaria and enhance Uganda’s health system,” he said.

Mugisha further stressed that the equipment donated will directly benefit UBTS and its subsidiaries, including Mengo Blood Bank, by improving their capacity to manage severe malaria and anaemia.

He added that the equipment would also support the broader goal of reducing malaria-related deaths across the country.

A representative of Dr. Dorothy Byabazaire, the Executive Director of UBTS revealed that over the last 5 years, the amount of blood collected by UBTS has increased from below 200,000 units to over 350,000 last year.

Yet, during this same period, the demand for blood products has also increased with the changes in guidelines provided for the use of fresh frozen plasma and platelets being more prominent in the care for patients.