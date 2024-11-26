Gen. Kainerugaba holds talks with Japanese defence chief in Tokyo

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Uganda, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, met with Gen Yoshihide Yoshida, the Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Force, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Ichigaya, Tokyo.

The discussions centred on enhancing military collaboration between the two nations.

This marks a historic moment as Gen Kainerugaba becomes the first Ugandan CDF to visit Japan, a milestone that has been warmly received by the Japanese.

The meeting follows an earlier engagement on Monday with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Fujii Hisayuki.

During their discussions, Minister Fujii reaffirmed Japan's commitment to bolstering bilateral relations and highlighted the importance of recent mutual visits by high-ranking officials.

Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, expressed appreciation for Japan's sustained support in key sectors such as infrastructure development and education.

A statement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that Minister Fujii emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral ties in the lead-up to the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), set for August 20 - 22, 2025 in Yokohama.

Additionally, their dialogue addressed Japan's international security landscape, with Minister Fujii outlining the nation's security policies.