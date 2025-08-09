Gen Elwelu reveals retirement plan

Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, the Senior Presidential Adviser and army representative in Parliament, has hinted at concentrating on the things of God in his retirement from the force.

Gen Elwelu is among the seven UPDF generals who retired from the national army this week. The battle-hardened soldier noted that he has served the army for 39 years, having joined as an ordinary soldier in 1986, and is grateful to God that he is retiring in good health in 2025.

“I am retiring from the UPDF after serving my country for over 39 years. It has been a long journey full of challenges, but I’ve been here. I started as an ordinary soldier in 1986, and I did not know that I would be retiring as a general in 2025,” he said before adding.

“It is only by God's grace. I did not make myself. It is he who made him. Forget about people’s opinions, always think about his opinion. I am very happy that I am retiring in peace and honorably. Many are dismissed, end up in prison, and many in coffins. I am going back to my family and to serve my father in heaven.”

The former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces hinted that he will be preaching the gospel.

“I am now going to concentrate on His word. We’re now in the end times. It’s not about what you get in this world but what you get after. Emulate some of us. There is no easy way out. God’s ways are not easy. Even for his own son, he had to go on the cross,” he said.

A three-star General, Elwelu, held one of the highest ranks in the UPDF, just below the CDF.

The cohort for retirement included Major Generals: Hudson Mukasa, Francis Ben Okello, and George Igumba, along with Brigadiers: John Byuma, Dominic Twesigomwe, and Augustine Kamyuka Kyazze.

Elwelu served as deputy CDF from June 2021 to March 2024. Before that, he was the commander of Land Forces, the third-highest military command position in Uganda, from January 2017 to June 2021.