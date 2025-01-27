Gashumba: Museveni’s executive action a vote of no confidence in Gen. Otafiire

Prominent activist Frank Gashumba has described President Yoweri Museveni’s recent executive order on Rwanda-born Ugandans as a vote of no confidence in Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire.

Gashumba argues that Otafiire failed in his supervisory role, allowing widespread discrimination in the issuance of national identity cards and passports.

“We have visited every relevant office—from the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) to the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), and even the Speaker of Parliament, both Jacob Oulanyah and now Anita Among,” Gashumba stated on Monday.

Despite several attempts to seek justice through legal channels, he said, the issue remained unresolved until he and other Ugandan-born Rwandans under their “Abavandimwe” umbrella group personally engaged the president.

Gashumba revealed while appearing on UBC TV, that Museveni immediately took action after being briefed, making phone calls to different offices and consulting the Attorney General before issuing the executive order.

A Struggle Against Selective Application of the Law

The criticised the selective application of the Ugandan Constitution, which had led to thousands of people being denied access to national IDs and passports.

Gashumba believes the executive order proves that the system had been intentionally biased against certain individuals.

“The people being denied these essential documents were ordinary Ugandans, not those with political or financial influence,” Gashumba said.

He noted that despite repeated complaints, the responsible ministry had done little to resolve the situation, forcing affected individuals to seek justice through alternative channels.

Impact of Museveni’s Executive Order

President Museveni’s executive order directed that all Ugandan citizens have a right to a passport and national ID without unnecessary administrative hurdles.

The order further prohibited any form of discrimination in document issuance, insisting that applicants should only provide basic requirements as stipulated by law.