G4S security guards under investigation over Shs1 billion robbery

Police in Old Kampala are actively investigating a cash robbery reported on 19 November, according to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Preliminary findings suggest that two G4S security guards, while transporting cash from Lubowa to Nakasero, allegedly conspired to rob the bullion van, registration number UAJ 199T.

The vehicle was later abandoned in Nabunya, Rubaga Division, along with two rifles.

According to the security company, the stolen funds amounted to Shs1,069,420,000 and USD 14,474 (equivalent to Shs53,467,462).

In a statement on Monday, Owoyesigyire confirmed that police immediately launched rigorous investigations, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Ambrose Richard Otim, in Kwania District. Otim was found in possession of Shs117 million, believed to be part of the stolen money.

“Investigations are ongoing, and more details will be shared as soon as they are available,” said Owoyesigyire.