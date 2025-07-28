#FeatureByTakeControl

If you're looking to make some extra cash in Uganda without committing to a full-time job, there are several flexible roles available that you can do from the comfort of your home.

Whether you're a student, a recent graduate, or simply need a side hustle, here are some flexible part-time jobs you can do in Uganda right now:

Remote research & data entry intern

Lamesgen Wubishet Bekele is looking for someone who is careful, curious, and self-driven to work as a research and data encoding intern.

The job is perfect for students or fresh graduates who want to gain experience using online tools.

App installation agent

TTD Advertising Company is offering an easy, flexible way to earn money using just your phone and internet.

The company is hiring a remote app installation agent.

Anyone can apply, and you can work from anywhere, anytime. It is ideal if you have a busy schedule.

Online sales representative

Buzzsphere LLC is hiring online sales representatives who are good with customers, speak English well, and love helping others.

You’ll be promoting products and providing support online, so it’s great for those with communication skills and a positive attitude.

Virtual lingerie model

Nelka876Clothing Limited is hiring confident women in Uganda to model lingerie virtually.

You don’t need previous modelling experience, but you must be reliable and comfortable on camera.

The job pays up to €2000 a month, lets you work flexible hours from home, and gives you the chance to build your brand with an international fashion team.

These jobs offer real ways to earn from home while building useful skills.

Meanwhile, if you want to enhance your capabilities and stand out in the competitive job market, you can join BrighterMonday’s Soft Skills training session that is set for this Thursday, July 31.

The sessions are facilitated by seasoned experts and you are also able to collaborate and learn from your peers.