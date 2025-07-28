St. Lawrence Creamland Campus closes, alumni cry on social media

Alumni of St. Lawrence Citizens High School Creamland Campus were shocked to learn of their alma mater's closure.

The news was revealed by media personality Douglas Lwanga, who is also an alumnus of the school.

St. Lawrence schools and colleges were founded by Prof. Lawrence Mukiibi, who passed away in 2017.

He established the schools in 1993, growing them into six campuses, and later founded a university under the same name.

Netizens quickly pointed out that the closure could be due to the recurring issue faced by many Ugandan business empires, which often collapse after the vision bearer’s passing.

This is common in family-owned businesses that start to fall apart just months after the founder’s death.

Some suggest this occurs because parents fail to teach their children the intricacies of running the business, but in Uganda, where many factors must be considered before running a business, even the best mentor may not succeed in passing on the necessary skills.

For instance, some businesses thrive because their owners use corrupt means to evade taxes or bribe their way into securing tenders.

In certain situations, trust issues also arise - the corrupt individuals who once trusted the founder may not trust the children to keep their secrets.

Additionally, some men don’t trust their children or wives, so they never fully involve them in the business.