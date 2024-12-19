Fire destroys Makerere workshop

Disaster struck at a motor garage and carpentry workshop this Thursday morning in Makerere Ku Bbiri, just behind the Crown House building.

The first signs of trouble came at 4:30 am, when thick plumes of smoke began rising from the facility. A fire had broken out, and within moments, the flames consumed everything in their path.

As the fire raged on, it quickly spread through the workshop, devastating the property.

Vehicles that had been brought in for repairs, along with furniture crafted by skilled carpenters, were destroyed, leaving behind nothing but charred remnants.

The damage was extensive, with millions of shillings in property lost in just a few hours.

By the time firefighters and police arrived, the fire was still burning fiercely. For over two hours, they worked tirelessly to bring it under control, battling the intense heat and thick smoke.

The cause of the fire remained unclear, but it was a tragedy that left the business and the surrounding community reeling.