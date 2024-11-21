Energy Ministry Principal Chemist Grace Lajwe dies

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has announced the passing of its Principal Chemist, Grace Lajwe.

Reports indicate that she tragically slipped and fell in the bathroom of her home in Mukono District on the morning of Thursday, November 21.

In a statement, the ministry said: "Dark clouds loom over [the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development] as we mourn the loss of our Principal Chemist, Ms Grace Lajwe."

It continued: "Her tireless efforts and dedication to enhancing mineral dressing in Uganda will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and loved ones."

Family sources informed the Nile Post that she was breathing heavily as she was rushed to the hospital, holding her head in visible distress. Sadly, she did not survive.

"The information coming in is that she slipped in the bathroom and was breathing heavily when being rushed to the hospital. She couldn't make it," a source disclosed.

Lajwe, who grew up in Kakira and completed her formal education on the estate, earned a Master of Science in Chemistry from Makerere University. She was a key figure in the ministry’s Department of Geological Survey and Mines and played a pivotal role in Uganda’s recent mineral discoveries.

Working closely with colleagues such as Senior Chemist Henry Onyege, Mineral Dresser Adrian Kalajja, and Geologist Richard Kiggwe, Lajwe undertook extensive fieldwork and sample collection to validate mineral findings.

The ministry praised her unwavering dedication, stating: "Her commitment to enhancing mineral dressing in Uganda will never be forgotten."

Condolences were extended to her family, friends, and colleagues, with the ministry adding: "Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time."

At the time of writing, funeral arrangements had not been finalised, as her family was still in discussions.

In her professional capacity, Lajwe had highlighted the challenges faced by scientists in Uganda. During a presentation on chemical analytical techniques in Vienna, Austria, in March 2018, she expressed concern about the country’s slow adoption of modern analytical technologies.

"As a result, inefficient and outdated analytical techniques are being used," she noted during her presentation.