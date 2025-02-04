Brenda Akia becomes first Ugandan to be elected to UN CEDAW leadership

Dr. Brenda Akia has become the first Ugandan to be elected at the United Nations as the Vice Chair and Rapporteur of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Committee, as well as the Chair of the African Group.

CEDAW, an international treaty adopted in 1979 by the United Nations General Assembly, is often described as an international bill of rights for women. Instituted on September 3, 1981, it has been ratified by 189 states.

The treaty is a legally binding instrument that requires nations to eliminate discrimination against women and girls in all aspects of life while promoting their equal rights.

Uganda's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, congratulated Akia in a post shared on X, stating:

"Congratulations @BrendaAkia for becoming the first Ugandan to be elected at the United Nations as the Vice Chair and Rapporteur of the United Nations #CEDAW committee and also the Chair of the African Group. CEDAW is the United Nations treaty body on women and girls' rights."

In her acceptance statement, Akia expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by her colleagues. "I am immensely humbled to be elected by my accomplished colleagues," she stated, pledging to build on the work of the outgoing Bureau to protect and advance the rights of women and girls, including those with disabilities, elderly women, and refugee and migrant women and girls.

Akia also highlighted the role of the CEDAW Committee in working with treaty bodies, regional organisations such as the African Union, UN agencies, and civil society to eliminate discrimination against women.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring "equal and inclusive participation in all political, economic, social, and cultural spheres," adding that this would contribute to conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and international security.

Acknowledging the significance of her election, Akia noted that she is the first Ugandan to hold these positions in the 43-year history of the CEDAW Committee.

"I would like to thank all my colleagues on the Committee for their guidance, friendship, and mentorship and for trusting me to serve on the Bureau—thereby giving me the opportunity to make history," she said.

She also extended her gratitude to the Government of Uganda for its unwavering support, the African Union for its endorsement, and the UN CEDAW member states for entrusting her with a leadership role in advancing women's and girls' rights globally.

Dr. Brenda Akia holds a Doctor of Laws from the University of Pretoria, an LLM from Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin & UWC, Cape Town, and an LLB from Makerere University.

She has received numerous accolades, including the Diamond Jubilee Medal Laureate from the Government of Uganda and the Trailblazer Laureate from the Uganda Law Society.