Besigye prison cell door ‘tampered with;’ Minister calls for his release

Members of Parliament have raised concerns regarding the safety of opposition leader Col Dr Kizza Besigye during his detention at Luzira Prison.

This follows reports that the lock on his cell door had been tampered with, leading to fears for his personal security.

Parliamentary Inquiry into Cell Security

Last Thursday, the committee visited Dr Besigye to assess his detention conditions.

During this visit, it was revealed that he felt unsafe after prison guards allegedly tampered with the lock on his cell door.

Uganda Prisons responds

In response, however, Uganda Prisons' Commissioner for Planning, Aggrey Aturwanirire, clarified that necessary fixes were made on Dr Besigye’s cell door.

He told the committee members that during a routine change of guards, it was observed that one of the padlocks on the inner door was not secured.

He stated, "They reported to the duty officer who inspected the section, opened and properly fixed the inner door padlock, re-locked the outer door, and left the section under the supervision of the guards."

Minister Advocates for Besigye's Release

In a related development, the Minister of Information, Communications Technology, and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, has called for Dr Besigye's release.

Addressing the press at the Media Centre in Kampala, the minister said that Besigye like any other Ugandan deserved bail.

"In my view, he [Besigye] should be able to apply for bail if he wishes, and of course, the granting of bail is at the discretion of the judicial officers, but I don’t see any reason he should be denied bail," said the minister.

Background on Charges

Dr Kizza Besigye, a long-standing critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was detained in Kenya in November 2024 and subsequently transferred to Uganda.

He faces charges in a military court, including illegal possession of firearms and treachery—a charge that carries the death penalty. His co-accused, Haji Obeid Lutale, faces similar charges.