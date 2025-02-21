Besigye, aide and UPDF officer charged with treason

Veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, his aide Hajj Obeid Lutale, and UPDF officer Capt Denis Oola have been formally charged with treason, according to court documents from the Uganda Police CID Headquarters.

The charge sheet, dated February 20, 2025, accuses the three of plotting to overthrow the Government of Uganda by force of arms. They are currently appearing before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala.

The prosecution claims that the alleged offences took place between 2023 and November 2024 in multiple locations, including Switzerland, Greece, Kenya, and Uganda.

According to the statement of offence, Besigye, Lutale, and Oola are charged under Section 23(1)(c) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128. The charge sheet alleges that they, along with others still at large, conspired to overthrow the government and made their intentions known through utterances and overt acts.

The charges further state that the accused expressed intent to topple the government using force, organised and provided logistical support for Ugandan citizens to travel to Kisumu, Kenya, for military and intelligence training, and solicited financial, military, and logistical assistance to support their cause.

In addition to treason, the trio faces an alternative charge of misprision of treason under Section 25 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecutors argue that, despite being aware of an intended act of treason, they failed to report it to a minister, magistrate, or police officer, as required by law. The court proceedings are ongoing.

This case represents a significant escalation in the ongoing standoff between the government and the opposition.