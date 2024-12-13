18-year-old young man jailed in Dubai over romance with 17-year-old girl

Marcus Fakana, an 18-year-old Briton, has been sentenced to one year in a Dubai prison following a holiday romance with a 17-year-old girl, also from London.

The case has sparked widespread criticism, with campaign group Detained In Dubai calling his treatment a “disgrace.”

Mr Fakana was arrested during a family trip to the UAE in September after the girl’s mother discovered their private chats and photos.

Upon returning to the UK, she filed a complaint with Dubai authorities, citing the country's strict age of consent laws. Under UAE law, the girl, though now 18, is considered a minor.

The arrest left Mr Fakana and his family blindsided.

"Police turned up at our hotel and took me into custody without explanation," he recounted.

The young Briton claimed the relationship had been kept secret due to the girl’s "strict family."

Radha Stirling, head of Detained In Dubai, criticised the handling of the case, stating, "[Marcus] was desperately hoping to come home this week, but prosecutorial mishandling prevented the case from being treated as a misdemeanour."

The family has sought the intervention of Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is also their local MP. The Foreign Office confirmed it is in contact with Mr Fakana’s family.

Dubai’s legal system enforces strict regulations on alcohol, drugs, and sexual relations, with the age of consent firmly set at 18.

Dubai's prosecutor defended their actions, stating, “The legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial proceedings.”

This case follows a similar controversy earlier this year involving an Irish cabin crew member charged with attempted suicide in Dubai. Advocacy efforts eventually saw the charges dropped.