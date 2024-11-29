Ugandan authorities seize contraband, wildlife from Chinese in Naguru

A recent operation by Ugandan authorities has led to the seizure of vast amounts of contraband and prohibited wildlife items from a homestead in Naguru occupied by Chinese nationals.

Acting on intelligence received on November 22, 2024, a team comprising officials from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and police detectives conducted a thorough search of the premises. The search, which lasted three days, uncovered a number of illicit goods.

According to Alfred Kyamanywa, the Acting Manager of Customs Business Intelligence, among the items seized were 167 cartons of assorted high-value cigarettes originating from China, the U.K., and Germany.

The search also yielded nine kilograms of pangolin scales, a prohibited wildlife item listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), where trade is strictly forbidden.

Additionally, the presence of 40 pangolin tail ends suggested that at least 40 pangolins had been killed prior to the seizure.

The four Chinese occupants of the homestead are currently in custody, facing questioning over their involvement in acquiring and possessing these illicit items.

This incident underscores the ongoing battle against wildlife trafficking and smuggling in Uganda.

It is worth noting that this is not an isolated incident. In the past, Chinese nationals have been implicated in wildlife trafficking cases in Uganda. For instance, in 2020, 14 Chinese nationals were charged with the illegal possession of wildlife species in the country.