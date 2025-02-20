Smelly feet, also known as bromodosis, is a common issue that many people deal with, yet no one really talks about.

It’s that awkward moment when you take off your sneakers after a workout, or kick off your heels at home, only to realise your feet aren’t exactly… fresh.

But what exactly causes this embarrassing odour? Is it the shoes? The socks? Or something happening inside your body?

Why do feet smell?

Your feet have more sweat glands than any other part of your body—about 250,000 per foot! But sweat itself doesn’t smell. The real reason? Bacteria.

Here’s how it works: Your feet sweat a lot, especially when enclosed in shoes for hours. Sweat creates a warm, damp environment, which bacteria love. Bacteria feed on sweat and dead skin, releasing smelly acids as waste.

The result? That familiar stinky feet smell.

The longer your feet are trapped in shoes, the more bacteria multiply. And if your shoes or socks aren’t breathable, the problem gets even worse.

Things that make foot odour worse