Top 10 least peaceful countries in the world – No. 1 is not African

Peace remains an elusive goal for many nations, with ongoing conflicts, political instability, and violence shaping the global landscape.

The Global Peace Index (GPI), produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), ranks countries based on factors such as political turmoil, crime rates, terrorism, and active conflicts.

While Africa is often associated with instability, the most dangerous country in this year’s ranking does not come from the continent—a surprising revelation for many.

The Global Peace Index provides the most comprehensive analysis of peace trends worldwide, covering 99.7% of the world’s population. It evaluates 163 independent states and territories using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources.

The index measures peace across three main areas: ongoing domestic and international conflicts, societal safety and security, and levels of militarization.

The 2024 edition of the GPI highlights stark contrasts in global peace. At the top of the list, Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008. It is joined by Ireland, Austria, New Zealand, and Singapore, all of which continue to enjoy stability and low crime rates.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, certain nations remain mired in violence, war, and lawlessness, making them the least peaceful places on Earth.

As we explore the top 10 least peaceful countries, we will examine the key factors fueling their instability and the broader impact on global security.

ALSO READ THIS: Good news for workers as gov't increases national daily minimum wage and base pay

The findings challenge common assumptions about which regions experience the highest levels of conflict, proving that peace—or the lack of it—is a complex issue that extends far beyond any single continent.